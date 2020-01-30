Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Nursing groin issue
Ntilikina wasn't available for Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies due to a groin injury, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear when exactly the 21-year-old picked up the injury, but he was limited to only three minutes during the front end of the back-to-back set Tuesday in Charlotte. Ntilikina should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers.
