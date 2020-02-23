Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Nursing sore groin
Ntilikina is questionable for Monday's game at Houston with groin soreness.
Ntilikina had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes in a spot start Friday against the Pacers, but he apparently sustained the groin injury at some point. Elfrid Payton (ankle) is also questionable. leaving Dennis Smith as the top fully healthy option at point guard for the Knicks.
