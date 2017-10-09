Ntilikina (knee) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Ntilikina came into the game with a doubtful designation, so it's not a surprise he'll be sidelined. That being said, the Knicks did get a reinforcement at the point guard position, as Ron Baker has been cleared for a return. Look for Baker to split the extra minutes with both Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack. Ntilikina can be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.