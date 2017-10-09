Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially out Monday vs. Rockets
Ntilikina (knee) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Ntilikina came into the game with a doubtful designation, so it's not a surprise he'll be sidelined. That being said, the Knicks did get a reinforcement at the point guard position, as Ron Baker has been cleared for a return. Look for Baker to split the extra minutes with both Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack. Ntilikina can be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.
