Ntilikina (groin) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

As expected, Ntilikina didn't travel with the team to Charlotte and will miss at least one game due to the groin injury he picked up against the Heat over the weekend. The 20-year-old's next chance to play will come at home against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

