Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially out Tuesday
Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Ntilikina is out as expected while continuing to recover from a sprained left ankle. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, with his next chance to take the court slated for Friday against the Pacers. The Knicks are unlikely to rush Ntilikina back from injury, however.
