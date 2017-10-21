Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially ruled out Saturday
Ntilikina (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Ntilikina had to be carried off the practice court Friday after suffering a sprained left ankle, so his absence Saturday doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker to handle most of the minutes at point guard Saturday, while Ntilikina will turn his attention toward a potential return Tuesday against Boston.
