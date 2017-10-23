Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially ruled out vs. Celtics
Ntilikina (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The decision doesn't come as much of a surprise after Ntilikina had to be carried off the practice floor Friday due to a sprained ankle. The rookie did not practice Monday and should be considered very much questionable for Friday's matchup with the Nets. Expect Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker to handle most of the minutes at point guard Tuesday, as was the case in Saturday's loss to Detroit.
