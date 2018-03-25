Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially starting Sunday
Ntilikina will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Coach Jeff Hornacek hinted during his pregame media session that Ntilikina and Trey Burke would be starting in the backcourt, which has now been confirmed. The Knicks appear ready to develop their rookie first-round pick as much as possible over the final few weeks of the season, giving him a temporary uptick in projected playing time and production. Season-long owners looking for some late additions can consider both Ntilikina and Burke, as they'll be seeing extended minutes for the foreseeable future. Courtney Lee and Emmanuel Mudiay will be sent to the bench in the corresponding moves.
