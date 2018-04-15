Ntilikina mustered 5.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 78 games during his rookie campaign for New York in 2017-18.

Ntilikina was mainly used off the bench during his rookie year, however, he did dropped a career high 17 points against Cleveland on April 9 in a start. The France native should try to increase his shooting and field goal percentage come next season as they were sitting at a poor 36.4 and 31.8 percent respectively. Ntilikina is under contract next season where he will make a little over $4 million.