Ntilikina (Achilles) doesn't appear on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers.

Ntilikina missed New York's final two exhibitions with a sore left Achilles' tendon, but the Frenchman's absence from the injury report implies that he's back to full strength. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has yet to clarify his 10-man rotation for the opener, but Ntilikina could find himself on the outside looking in for a spot on the second unit.