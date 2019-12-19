Ntilikina (illness) is expected to play Friday against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Ntilikina returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to an illness. While a final determination regarding his availability likely won't come into until closer to game time, it sounds like Ntilikina should suit up Friday in Miami. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 19.6 minutes over his past seven appearances.