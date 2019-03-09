Ntilikina (groin) will remain out for at least the next three games, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina was unable to practice Friday, and with the Knicks hitting the road for a two-game trip, they won't have another session until later next week. As such, Ntilikina will remain out for Saturday's game against the Kings, as well as Sunday's game in Minnesota and Tuesday's game in Indianapolis. The hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor during practice Wednesday or Thursday, and if all goes well, he could make his return Friday against the Spurs.