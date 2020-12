Ntilikina (Achilles) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

As expected, Ntilikina will miss the finale due to left Achilles soreness. In his first preseason two appearances, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes. It doesn't seem like he'll be fantasy relevant this season.