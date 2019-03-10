Ntilikina (groin) won't return for New York's three-game road trip, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

It was initially thought that Ntilikina could have a shot at returning Friday against the Spurs, but this most recent update rules that out. He continues to make progress in his recovery and will ramp up basketball activities this week, but his next chance to play will come March 17 against the Lakers.