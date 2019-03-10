Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out for road trip
Ntilikina (groin) won't return for New York's three-game road trip, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
It was initially thought that Ntilikina could have a shot at returning Friday against the Spurs, but this most recent update rules that out. He continues to make progress in his recovery and will ramp up basketball activities this week, but his next chance to play will come March 17 against the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...