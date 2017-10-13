Play

Ntilikina (knee) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jeff Hornacek believes Ntilikina will be healthy Monday, so sitting him Friday seems precautionary. As a result, Ntilikina should be expected to play during the team's regular season opener.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball