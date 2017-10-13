Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Friday vs. Wizards
Ntilikina (knee) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Jeff Hornacek believes Ntilikina will be healthy Monday, so sitting him Friday seems precautionary. As a result, Ntilikina should be expected to play during the team's regular season opener.
