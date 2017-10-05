Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Friday vs. Wizards
Ntilikina (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason matchup with the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Despite originally being given a doubtful designation, coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed that Ntilikina will be held out of Friday's contest. The knee injury is reportedly unrelated to the one that kept him out of Summer League, which should squash concerns about a potential lengthy absence. That said, it still remains to be seen if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's matchup with the Nets. With Ntilikina out and Ron Baker (ankle) doubtful to play, look for veterans Ramon Sessions and Jarrett Jack to handle the majority of the point guard duties.
