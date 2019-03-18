Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Monday
Ntilikina (groin) remains out for Monday's game against Toronto.
Ntilikina will remain sidelined for yet another contest, but there's still hope the Knicks will get the second-year guard back before the end of the regular season. Ntilikina has not played since Jan. 27.
