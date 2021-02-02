Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Monday that Ntilikina isn't a part of the team's regular rotation, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

After overcoming a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly three weeks, Ntilikina has been cleared to play since Jan. 24, but he hasn't seen the floor in the Knicks' subsequent five contests. Thibodeau's confirmation that Ntilikina is out of the rotation thus comes as no surprise, as all of Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, Immanuel Quickley, Austin Rivers and Alec Burks look to be ahead of him in the pecking order at either guard spot. The Knicks will likely need to be without at least two of those five players for Ntilikina to see even limited run off the bench in competitive games.