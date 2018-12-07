Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out of rotation
Ntilikina (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Knicks' 128-100 loss to the Celtics.
The lack of playing time amid a blowout loss isn't a great look for the 2017 first-round pick, who has cleared entered coach David Fizdale's doghouse. Even with Trey Burke () hurting, Ntilikina has been unable to crack the rotation the last three games, with Fizdale instead using undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier as the backup to point guard Emmanuel Mudiay. Ntilikina doesn't need to be owned in the majority of redraft leagues and no longer looks like an especially enticing dynasty option either.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Moving to bench•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Nothing but a donut Monday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Earns starting small forward job•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Third-year options gets picked up•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: To come off bench Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...