Ntilikina (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Knicks' 128-100 loss to the Celtics.

The lack of playing time amid a blowout loss isn't a great look for the 2017 first-round pick, who has cleared entered coach David Fizdale's doghouse. Even with Trey Burke () hurting, Ntilikina has been unable to crack the rotation the last three games, with Fizdale instead using undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier as the backup to point guard Emmanuel Mudiay. Ntilikina doesn't need to be owned in the majority of redraft leagues and no longer looks like an especially enticing dynasty option either.