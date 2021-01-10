Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Ntilikina (knee) would remain sidelined for at least one week before being re-evaluated, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina has been sidelined for the past five games with the sprained right knee and is without a timeline for a return. Once he moves past the injury, Ntilikina will likely find himself outside of the rotation, as Alec Burks (ankle), Austin Rivers and Immanuel Quickley have seemingly emerged as Thibodeau's preferred backup options at either guard spot.