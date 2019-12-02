Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out vs. Bucks
Ntilikina (back) will not play Monday against the Bucks.
Ntilikina exited Sunday's game with a sore back and will miss at least one additional game as a result. In his absence, Dennis Smith should once again be in line for extended minutes, and potentially a starting role.
