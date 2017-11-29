Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Wednesday night
Ntilikina will not play Wednesday against the Heat due to a sprained left ankle, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The rookie will be sidelined with discomfort in his left ankle, meaning little-used veteran Ramon Sessions could see increased minutes off the bench, while the Knicks will also promote Ron Baker to active duty. With three full days off until Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Ntilikina would appear to have a good chance to miss only one contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Exits Monday with flu-like symptoms•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Swipes career-high six steals in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Drops career-high nine assists•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Helps fuel Sunday's comeback win•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be available Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to play vs. Nets•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.