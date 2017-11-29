Ntilikina will not play Wednesday against the Heat due to a sprained left ankle, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The rookie will be sidelined with discomfort in his left ankle, meaning little-used veteran Ramon Sessions could see increased minutes off the bench, while the Knicks will also promote Ron Baker to active duty. With three full days off until Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Ntilikina would appear to have a good chance to miss only one contest.