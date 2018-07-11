Ntilikina is dealing with a groin injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Ntilikina picked up the injury, though the Knicks aren't going to risk his health further in what is essentially a meaningless exhibition game. With just a few outings left on the summer league schedule, there's certainly a chance the Knicks opt to shut Ntilikina down entirely, so that will be something to monitor over the coming few days.