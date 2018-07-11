Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out with groin injury Tuesday
Ntilikina is dealing with a groin injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday's summer league matchup against the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Ntilikina picked up the injury, though the Knicks aren't going to risk his health further in what is essentially a meaningless exhibition game. With just a few outings left on the summer league schedule, there's certainly a chance the Knicks opt to shut Ntilikina down entirely, so that will be something to monitor over the coming few days.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Piles up points in Sunday's summer league loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Okay rookie season•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Gets 40 minutes and 17 points in start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Struggles from field in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...