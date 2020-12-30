Ntilikina (knee) will not play in Thursday's game against Toronto due to a sprained right knee, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Ntilikina apparently picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Cavs, in which he had five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 16 minutes. Consider Ntilikina day-to-day for the time being.
