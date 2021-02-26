Ntilikina totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals and two assists in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

In his first game action since Dec. 29, Ntilikina played 23 minutes and picked up a season-high steals total. The guard has not been a consistent feature in the Knicks' rotation this season and also missed some time due to COVID-19 protocols, but with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out of the lineup Ntilikina saw some extended playing time. On the season, Ntilikina has played in five games and averaged 5.0 points, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assist.