Ntilikina turned in 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes during the Knicks' 90-85 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

The 2017 first-round pick struggled with his shot throughout his rookie season, posting an unsightly 36.4 percent success rate over 78 games. His inefficiency persisted in the Knicks' Vegas Summer League opener Saturday, with Ntilikina going just 2-for-7 from the field over 30 minutes. That made Sunday's effort a welcome departure from the norm, as the young guard was able to put both his scoring and facilitating skills on display. Ntilikina will look to continue his productive ways for his remaining time in Vegas ahead of what should be a pivotal season.