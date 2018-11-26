Ntilikina had seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Ntilikina has combined to play just 27 minutes over the last two games, and hasn't seen 30-plus minutes in a tilt since Nov. 2. Ntilikina's role has dwindled during November after he earned 30.0 minutes per game through eight October matchups. As a result, the 20-year-old sophomore is currently best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.