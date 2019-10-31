Ntilikina managed just seven points, four rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 loss to Orlando.

Ntilikina played 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss but ended with a modest seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. Even with the Knicks thin on point-guards, Ntilikina still struggled to have any real fantasy value. He appears unlikely to figure heavily in anything they do moving forward and is only someone to roster in the deepest of formats.