Ntilikina contributed seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.

Even though he played 30 minutes Thursday, Ntilikina only had seven points to show for his outing. He was severely outplayed by Trey Burke, who also came off the bench and logged 30 minutes, but dropped 26 points, not to mention more rebounds and assists. Coach Jeff Hornacek wants to evaluate his point guards, so Thursday marks just the beginning of what should be plenty of minutes for Ntilikina.