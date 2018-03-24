Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays 37 minutes in loss
Ntilikina had 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to the Timberwolves.
Ntilikina had a nice outing Friday, despite coming off the bench. His production was solid but the most promising thing was his playing time. He saw a season-high 37 minutes of action and perhaps this is a sign of things to come. He is not worth owning in standard leagues but could be a nice stash or streaming option should he begin to see some additional playing time moving forward.
