Ntilikina logged 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's 125-123 win over the Rockets, producing 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four assists and two steals.

Ntilikina was making his second appearance for the Knicks since returning over the weekend from a three-game absence due to a groin injury. He was held under 20 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls, but Ntilikina was able to pick up some extra playing time thanks to starting point guard Elfrid Payton's lackluster production. Considering Payton had played 30-plus minutes in all but one of his prior 13 appearances, it's tough to bank on Ntilikina getting this level of playing time again Wednesday versus the Jazz.