Ntilikina had just nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in 13 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 victory over Detroit.

Ntilikina came into the game as questionable after suffering a bruised quad in Tuesday's win. Although he was ultimately able to get out there for the Knicks, he barely bothered the scorers' table, failing to record a single stat outside of his nine points. Obviously, Ntilikina is not a 12-team or even a 14-team asset at this point.