Ntilikina had just five points and four assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-98 loss to Toronto.

Ntilikina battled through multiple injuries Wednesday but perhaps, should have remained sidelined. He managed just five points and four assists in the loss, reflective of his disappointing season thus far. He is locked in as the starter right now but the looming return of Elfrid Payton (hamstring) could throw a spanner in the works. Whatever his role is, Ntilikina is more of a stream option if you need assists and steals.