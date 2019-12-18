Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Posts dud in 18 minutes
Ntilikina accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in a win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
Ntilikina seemed to have been shaken up a bit after a rough fall in his last outing, and struggled to find his assertiveness in this one, taking just two shot attempts. After averaging just 2.9 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over his previous seven contests, Ntilikina showed out in his last performance, posting 13 points, five boards, four assists and four steals in a loss to the Nuggets. The 21-year old has started 20 of the 26 games he's played this season, but Elfrid Payton currently seems like the point guard to own in New York.
