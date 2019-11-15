Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Saturday
Ntilikina has abdominal and groin soreness but is considered probable for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Ntilikina didn't practice Friday but it doesn't appear the injuries will impact his status for Saturday's contest. The 21-year-old played only three minutes over the first three games of the season, but over the last nine contests he's averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.2 minutes.
