Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Wednesday's exhibition
Ntilikina (groin) is considered probable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina was held out of practice Monday due to groin soreness, but after taking part in Tuesday's session, the expectation is that he'll take the court Wednesday.
