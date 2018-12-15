Ntilikina (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's tilt with the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina suffered a right ankle sprain Friday versus the Hornets, but appears to have recovered enough to have a good shot at playing Sunday although a final designation won't occur until closer to gametime. In 27 games this year, the second-year guard is averaging 6.6 points and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes.