Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable Sunday vs. Pistons
Ntilikina (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Ntilikina played just 10 minutes Friday due to an ankle injury he suffered, but it seems like he should be healthy for Sunday. He's found his shot recently, hitting 50.0 percent of his field goals across the past five games.
