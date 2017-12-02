Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable Sunday
Ntilikina (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Ntilikina missed Wednesday's game against the Heat while dealing with a left ankle sprain, though is seemingly progressing well enough to play Sunday. More word on his status should emerge after Sunday's morning shootaround.
