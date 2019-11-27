Ntilikina is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors due to a bruised left quad and sore groin.

Ntilikina likely suffered the injury during the Knicks' previous contest, which was a two-point loss to the Nets. He went just 3-for-11 from the field, but contributed five assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes. A confirmation on his availability should arrive sometime before tipoff.