Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable Wednesday
Ntilikina is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors due to a bruised left quad and sore groin.
Ntilikina likely suffered the injury during the Knicks' previous contest, which was a two-point loss to the Nets. He went just 3-for-11 from the field, but contributed five assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes. A confirmation on his availability should arrive sometime before tipoff.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Muted performance Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Fills up steals column•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 17 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Collects three steals in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Season-high scoring in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...