Ntilikina registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 106-98 loss against the Pacers.

Ntilikina topped the 30-minute mark for the first time since Nov. 29 and he delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season. That said, he is averaging just 6.0 points in six February games (two starts). His lack of production, playing time and consistency are all signs to leave him on waivers moving forward.