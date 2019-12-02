Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Monday
Ntilikina (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with the Bucks.
Ntilikina was tagged with a questionable designation after leaving Sunday's tilt game against Boston with a sore back. If he's unable to go, Dennis Smith would be in line for an expanded role.
