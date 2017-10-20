Ntilikina (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina turned his ankle badly during Friday's practice. More updates should emerge following Saturday morning's shootaround regarding his availability moving forward. If he sits the game out, Ramon Sessions and Ron Baker seem like the most probable candidates to occupy the point guard spot in the meantime. Jarrett Jack could also see run, but he didn't play during the team's opener.