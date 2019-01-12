Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Sunday
Ntilikina (ankle) is questionable Sunday against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The sophomore has missed three straight games, and he's in danger of missing a fourth on Sunday. More information on his availability may arrive following the team's morning activities. If he's out again, Trey Burke will presumably continue seeing more run.
