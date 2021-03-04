Ntilikina is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to a bruised quad.
Ntilikina is seemingly always battling some sort of nagging injury, and this time it's a bruised quad, which he sustained during Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (health and safety protocols) sidelined, Ntilikina started that contest, so there's a chance he could make another start Thursday if he's cleared to play and Payton and Rose -- who are both questionable on the latest injury report -- are not.
