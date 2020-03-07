Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable to return
Ntilikina is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle injury.
Ntilikina suffered the injury after just six minutes of action. Expect an update once the Knicks provide more clarity on the situation.
