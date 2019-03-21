Ntilikina (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Since the Knicks did not go through a full practice Thursday, its difficult to gauge exactly what kind of shape the point guard is in, but there still appears to be a chance Ntilikina makes his return Friday after a two-month absence. Expect him to be a game-time decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories