Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable vs. Nuggets
Ntilikina (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Since the Knicks did not go through a full practice Thursday, its difficult to gauge exactly what kind of shape the point guard is in, but there still appears to be a chance Ntilikina makes his return Friday after a two-month absence. Expect him to be a game-time decision.
