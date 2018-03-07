Ntilikina scored six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Making his first NBA start at shooting guard rather than the point, Ntilikina didn't exactly seize his opportunity. The rookie has seen his workload increase slightly since Kristaps Porzingis (knee) went down, but as yet that extra court time hasn't translated into extra production -- Ntilikina is averaging only 7.1 points, 2.4 boards and 1.9 assists in 24.0 minutes over the last nine games.