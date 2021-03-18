Ntilikina will start Thursday's game against Orlando.
With the Knicks severely depleted in the backcourt by injuries and health protocols, Ntilikina will receive his third start across the last seven games. The 22-year-old point guard went scoreless across seven minutes during his last start on March 13, but he should have an opportunity for a heightened workload Thursday.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Could be set for another start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays just 13 minutes Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Available against Pistons•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 13 points Tuesday•