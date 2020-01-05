Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Rejoining starting five
Ntilikina will be in the starting lineup Sunday against the Clippers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Elfrid Payton (personal) and Dennis Smith (oblique) are both out Sunday, leaving Ntilikina to handle starting duties at point guard. The 21-year-old has started 23 games this season and is averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in those contests.
